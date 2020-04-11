Brighton Library Remains Closed Due to COVID - 19

April 11, 2020

By Jessica Mathews/News@whmi.com





In response to Governor Gretchen Whitmer’s extension of the stay at home order, the Brighton District Library will remain closed until further notice. Additionally, all Library programs have been cancelled through May 31st.



Officials say while the building may be closed, there are many resources and services patrons can access online, including a vast digital collection of books, magazines and audiobooks. In addition, Library staff members are working to develop additional online services and programs to help the community make it through this very challenging time. The public can stay current on efforts by visiting www.brightonlibrary.info and the library’s social media channels on Facebook and Twitter for updates. The library further highlighted some of the services launched since the building closure. That information is as follows:



Access to Digital Library Cards: If you are a Brighton resident, and do not currently have a library card, please contact the Library staff at britref@brightonlibrary.info and we will be able to provide you with a digital library card that will give you access to our collection of e-books and e-audiobooks.



Virtual Youth Programming and Activities: Visit the Library’s Youth Services Blog at bdlyouth.blogspot.com to access a wide variety of content, either curated or developed by our youth services staff.



More E-books and E-audiobooks: In response to a large increase in e-collection usage, the Library is working hard to bring more copies and titles to this collection to meet demand.



Community Wi-Fi: Patrons have access to the Library’s Wi-Fi 24/7 when they are in proximity of our building.



Ask Us: Library staff continue to be available to answer your questions. Please email britref@brightonlibrary.info and someone will respond within 24 hours.