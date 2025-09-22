“Lessons On The Trail" At Brighton District Library Tuesday

September 22, 2025

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Area residents with a love of the outdoors or those who might want learn more about the popular world of hiking and nature photography are encouraged to attend an event tomorrow.



The Brighton District Library will host the "Lessons on the Trail" program on Tuesday, September 23, from 6:30pm-7:30pm.



Presenter Nancy Paton will share her adventures as a hiker and nature photographer. The time she’s spent in the forest has informed both her writing and passion for photography. Organizers say Paton has many interesting stories to share about her travels and adventures - and the lessons she’s learned from her time in nature.



Over the years, the Library says Paton has worn many hats as an adjunct professor of art and humanities, public speaker, art exhibition curator, and workshop presenter. She has a master’s degree in art therapy. Paton is the author of “An Unconventional Life: A Journey Beyond Limitation to Gifts of Creativity” and passionate about hiking and nature photography.



Registration for the program is ongoing. A link is provided, or call 810-229-6571 for more information.