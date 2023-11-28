Christmas With Mike Ball At The Brighton District Library

November 28, 2023

Dan Martin / news@whmi.com





The Christmas season is here, and that means lots of holiday activities around the region. Even at the library!



The Brighton District Library is announcing a festive evening of music with Mike Ball.



The Writer, singer, and guitarist will be regaling listeners with a mix of modern and classic holiday music. The library says you can sit back and enjoy the music, or sing along. Ball will be performing Monday, December 4th from 7 to 8 pm at the Brighton District Library, at 100 Library Drive. Then on Wednesday, December 6th, the library has a special event for the children. “Stories with Santa” will be from 10:15am to 11am in room A/B.



Library staff will offer up fun holiday stories, songs, and a very special guest. At the conclusion of the program, Santa will be present for a great photo opportunity. Ages 3-5 with a caregiver. Drop-in. Tickets available at the door.



For more information, visit the provided attachments and link.