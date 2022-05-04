Library To Host "Michigan Eats: Great Michigan Food Memories"

May 4, 2022

By Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Livingston County residents are being invited to take a step back in time and savor some of their favorite food memories during an upcoming program at a local library.



The Brighton District Library will host Michigan Eats: Great Michigan Food Memories. The program will be presented by authors Jon Milan and Gail Offen next Thursday, May 12th from 7 to 8pm.



Michigan is home to many famous food and drink brands, past and present. Officials say the secrets and origins of many great names will be shared such as Vernors, Faygo, Stroh’s, Kowalski, Better Made and more.



Attendees will also be invited to share some of their own favorite food memories.



