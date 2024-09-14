"Medicare 101 - Getting Ready for Open Enrollment" At BDL

September 14, 2024

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A program centered on getting ready for open enrollment for Medicare is planned at the Brighton District Library.



AgeWays - formerly the Area Agency on Aging 1B- will present a “deep dive” into Medicare that will help attendees understand open enrollment choices. The program is set this coming Monday from 11am to 12:30pm.



Originally established in 1974 as the Area Agency on Aging 1-B, AgeWays has offered help support services for older adults, people with disabilities, and family caregivers for over fifty years. The six-county region that AgeWays serves includes Livingston, Macomb, Monroe, Oakland, St. Clair and Washtenaw Counties. AgeWays is dedicated to helping people retain their independence and dignity with programs revolving around direct care, financial funding, and support.



Registration details and more information are available in the provided links and attached flyer.