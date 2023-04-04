Brighton Library Launches ‘1,000 Books Before Kindergarten’

April 4, 2023

April O'Neil / news@WHMI.com



The Brighton District Library launched the “1,000 Books Before Kindergarten” program for children ages 0-5 in an effort to help kids with early reading skills.



The program is free and encourages kids to reach the goal of reading 1,000 books before their first day of Kindergarten.



According to a press release from the Brighton District Library, if parents and caregivers read one book a day for 3 years, they would have surpassed the 1,000 books goal. Additionally, they’d have fostered their child’s interest in reading and given them the necessary tools and confidence to start school.



Parents and caregivers can stop by Youth Services Desk at the Brighton District Library to register and pick up an information folder, then choose an option for tracking the books they will be reading, either online or offline. Both reader options will receive a prize for every 100 books read.



The Brighton District Library is located at 100 Library Drive, Brighton MI 48116, and can be contacted at (810) 229-6571 for more information.