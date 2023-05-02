Kit Homes Historical Program At Brighton District Library

May 2, 2023

Jessica Mathews





A couple will share the story of their 1926 Sears Hamilton Kit home and talk about the history of kit and catalog houses in Michigan during an upcoming presentation at a local library.



Kit house owners Andrew and Wendy Mutch will be at the Brighton District Library on Monday, May 8th from 7 to 8pm. They’ll share the story of their 1926 Sears Hamilton Kit home, talk about the history of kit and catalog houses, and the pivotal role that they played in the Michigan industry.



Attendees will be able to view vintage catalogs and learn how to identify kit homes.



A press release states that starting in 1906, dreams of home ownership for thousands began on the pages of a mail order catalog. With an order from Sears Roebuck, Montgomery Ward, Aladdin and others, prospective homeowners embarked on the ultimate DIY project – a kit house. Upon the home’s arrival, those customers transformed a boxcar full of building material, up to 30,000 pieces, into a home using a set of blueprints and a 75-page instruction manual.



Event registration information is available in the provided link.