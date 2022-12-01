Brighton District Library To Host Jingle Jubilee Saturday

December 1, 2022

A popular holiday event is returning to the Brighton District Library this weekend.



The Library will host its Jingle Jubilee celebration this Saturday from 10am to noon.



Community members are encouraged to get in the holiday spirit with a festive sing-along and concert, visit with Santa and take pictures, and enjoy outdoor activities in Millie’s Garden, along with holiday crafts to take and make.



The family holiday concert will feature sounds and songs of the season performed by the Vintage Strings Band. Musicians perform on banjo, guitar, mandolin, twin fiddles, hammer dulcimers, harmonica, harp and keyboard. There will also be bell ringing and singing with all ages invited to participate in an interactive bell-ringing sing-along with the First United Methodist Church of Brighton Bell Choir.



Library Director Cindy Mack told WHMI they are back to complete normal operations and are really excited about the event, which is their annual holiday open house. She said it always draws a large crowd and they’re excited to open their doors; adding it’s also a great time for community patrons who haven’t been to the library recently to see all of the renovations and improvements that have been completed.



All ages are welcome to attend and admission is free. No registration is required.