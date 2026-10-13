Baseball History Program & Inaugural Boo Bash At Brighton District Library

October 13, 2026

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A baseball history program and an inaugural Boo Bash are set at the Brighton District Library this week.



The House of David baseball teams is this Wednesday from 7 to 8pm, with officials noting “The history of baseball in the United States stems far beyond just the Major Leagues”. The House of David baseball teams played exhibition games throughout the U.S. and Canada from the 1920s to the 1950s. The teams were originally the product of the House of David religious commune from Benton Harbor, Michigan, and the players were known for their long hair, beards, and their “pepper game” tricks. A perfect program for World Series month and a great contrast to the MLB of today.



The returning presenter is William Sproule, Professor Emeritus from Michigan Technological University. He has a wide range of professional experience and his current research areas include airport ground access and terminal planning, traffic safety, automated people mover systems, and hockey history. He retired from Michigan Tech in 2018 and was the most recent recipient of the James Laurie prize, awarded for contributions in transportation engineering.



Registration for this program is ongoing. Link provided.





Then this Thursday, the Library will host its first-ever “Holiday Boo Bash” for the Halloween season from 6pm-7:30pm. Visitors can Trick or Treat along the Learning Journey with various community partners, take a haunted hike through the Nature Preserve with our Director, and view experiments in the Mad Scientist’s Lab. Treats, donuts, cider, and fun will be provided for the whole family.



Local businesses that will be handing out candy and other goodies include Goldfish Academy, Hamburg Police, Brighton City Police, Salt & Light Kids Co, Selcra, Buttonpush Forest School, 2|42 Community Center, Great Start/Help Me Grow Livingston, Friends of the Brighton District Library, Brighton City Fire Department, Zap Zone, and Little Owls.



The Library encourages people to stop by and visit with all of their community members.



There is no registration necessary for this program.



Event posters are attached for both.