Brighton Library Hosts Informational Meeting On Tattoos

February 17, 2023

April O'Neil / news@WHMI.com



Anyone thinking about getting a tattoo or piercing can attend an informational meeting at the Brighton District Library next week.



Tattoo Artist Steve Paeschke from Inkwell Tattoos in Brighton will be speaking at the Brighton District Library on Monday, February 20th from 7:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.



This meeting is free and open to anyone who is of age to get a tattoo. Paeschke will review the questions you should be asking and what you should already know before signing up for your first tattoo or piercing.



The Brighton District Library is located at 100 Library Drive, Brighton MI 48116



Anyone interested must register before attending. A link is provided.