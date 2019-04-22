Brighton Library Hosting Human Trafficking Presentation

A presentation next month in Brighton will delve into the facts involved with a practice called a form of modern slavery.



The Brighton District Library will present “Human Trafficking Awareness” on Monday, May 6th from 7-8:30 p.m. Presenters David Manille and Anita Hoepner of the Sparrow Freedom Project will provide information regarding human trafficking in Michigan, as well as the signs and red flags to look for, and how to help. Sparrow Freedom Project is a faith-based nonprofit from South Lyon whose purpose is to provide assistance to survivors and to raise awareness about human trafficking and childhood sexual exploitation through education, prevention, advocacy, and collaborative action. The group says that among the many lures traffickers use is social media to build relationship with their victims online. Another tactic used is to trick young teens using a marketing campaign. They claim to be from a modeling agency, offering security and health insurance. Aid and support that Sparrow Freedom Project provides to victims or survivors of human trafficking includes: food, clothing, emergency housing rental costs, transportation, and other basic needs. As admission into the Human Trafficking Awareness program, they are asking each attendee to please bring at least one of a list of needed items including toiletry/hygiene items (full-sizes and travel-sizes accepted), toilet paper, household cleaning products, paper towels, laundry detergent, baby wipes, women’s size small/medium yoga/stretchy pants and casual tops, and grocery/gas/fast food/Uber gift cards.



The Brighton District Library is located at 100 Library Drive, Brighton, Michigan. Registration for this program can be done by calling 810-229-6571 ext. 227 or going to http://brightonlibrary.evanced.info/signup/Calendar (JK)