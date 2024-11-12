“Honey Bees: Nature’s Little Miracle Workers” Program At BDL

November 12, 2024

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





"Catch the buzz" - Learn about honey bees and why they are important from area beekeepers during an upcoming program.



“Honey Bees: Nature’s Little Miracle Workers” is taking place at the Brighton District Library on Saturday, November 23rd and will feature beekeepers Rebecca and Owen Wittekindt of Bee Present Honey.



The Library says “Engage your senses as you see the bee life cycle, smell and feel beeswax, and join us for a special honey tasting. After the presentation, enjoy some activities to learn more about honey bees”.



Patrons of all ages are welcome to attend the fun, educational, program.



Bee Present Honey is a beekeeping and Education business. The hosts, Rebecca and Owen, keep hives in Washtenaw County to produce the best possible local products from the hive. They also authored a children’s book, My UnBEElievable Life.



A release states “From honey and beeswax to health and beauty, bee derived products are truly beneficial in so many ways. They also do community outreach teaching about the important jobs bees have in our lives. Pollination, the healing properties of bee products, and of course the joy of honey. They teach about what beekeepers do and the relationship that we have with bees”.



The special event program takes place on Saturday, November 23rd from 11am to noon and is designed for all ages.



Registration information is available in the provided link.