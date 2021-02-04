Brighton Library Holding Grand River Event

February 8, 2021

By Mike Kruzman / news@whmi.com





The Brighton District Library is holding a special event that will take participants through the history of one the city’s and state’s most important roads.



The fun and fascinating history of Grand River Avenue will be featured online over Zoom on Wednesday, February 17th. From 7 to 8 pm join co-authors Gail Offen and Jon Milan for Grand River Avenue- A Journey Through Time and Fond Memories.



Grand River serves as a major roadway artery for Livingston County that starts at the Detroit Athletic Club and ultimately ends at Yellowstone National Park in Wyoming. It began as a footpath which later morphed into a stagecoach route then plank road before turning into the paved highway it stands as today.



View rare photos and hear lively anecdotes from the duo as they take participants on a virtual tour of special Michigan places like the Hudson’s building, Olympia Stadium, the Grande Ballroom, and the Redford Theater.



Registration for the event, which is being sponsored by the Friends of the Brighton District Library is now underway.



Sign up at http://brightonlibrary.evanced.info/signup/EventDetails?EventId=6068&backTo=Calendar&startDate=2021/02/04