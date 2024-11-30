Brighton Library Presents: "GM Proving Ground: 100 Years Of Testing"

November 30, 2024

The GM Proving Grounds is celebrating its centennial for safety testing and performance and a program is set at the Brighton District Library.



At the Milford Proving Ground, GM automobiles have been tested for safety and performance for 100 years. Dick Krueger will be featured during the upcoming presentation on the automotive development and testing facility - which was the first of its kind and remains an industry leader.



Krueger hails from Sheboygan, Wisconsin. He received a BSME in Automotive Engineering from GMI, now Kettering University. He’s an automotive engineering manager with expertise in proving ground operations, vehicle testing, product demonstrations/benchmarking, and is a GM Milford Proving Ground Historian. Kruger has been actively working to preserve the testing site history since 2009.



Krueger also worked at the GM Milford Proving Ground, starting in 1969. While there, he managed traffic safety and was responsible for the safety of all users of the road system. Approximately 1,000 vehicles were tested per day under his watch.



Organizers invite the community to attend the program at the Brighton District Library on Monday, December 2nd from 7 to 8pm for the educational program.



