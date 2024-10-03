18th Annual Genealogy After-Hours At Brighton District Library

October 3, 2024

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com







The Brighton District Library’s 18th annual Genealogy After-Hours event is back.



Genealogists, novice and advanced, have the run of the library and the exclusive use of library computers during the fun and informative annual after-hours event. It takes place next Friday, October 11th from 5:45-9:45pm.



There will be two presentations from genealogy speaker Alexander Tolksdorf, plus time to dig into people’s own family histories on the computers with help from Genealogy and Local History Librarian Jordan Sprunger.



Tolksdorf first session will be on Eastern European Genealogy for Beginners. Eastern European genealogy often presents a unique challenge for genealogists and this session will provide a perspective on how to begin to navigate those difficult questions.



The second session is on Getting Your Family Excited about Genealogy Research. One of the most frequent questions genealogists are asked is how to get others, especially families, to find interest in genealogy. The session will provide practical advice and insights on how to do that.



In between presentations, attendees will have the opportunity to search their family histories and work on other genealogical projects with the assistance of a librarian. A light dinner and beverages will also be available during the program.



Presenter Alexander Tolksdorf is a genealogist, specializing in European research, specifically German, Dutch, & Eastern Europe. He relies on civil, church, and other records for his research, even when language differences are a barrier. A release states he’s found that all provide illumination and the tools to break down brick walls. Tolksdorf believes that standard records only tell part of the story, with the many additional forms of documentation providing color and texture to a rich family history.





Officials further noted the following for the event:



-The library is closed to the public that evening

-Scheduled activities are not mandatory

-Computers can be accessed all evening

-Scanners and CD burners are available

-Free printing

-Genealogy help is available the entire evening

-Participants can leave anytime





Those interested can register online. A link is provided.