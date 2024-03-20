Genealogy For Beginners At Brighton District Library

March 20, 2024

Dan Martin / news@whmi.com





The Brighton District Library is holding a genealogy event this month for both beginners and seasoned researchers.



Whether you're a newbie to the hobby of genealogy, perhaps returning after a break, or even a seasoned researcher in need of a refresher, the library’s March 26th session is suited for all levels.



The library says they will be offering insights on where to kickstart your genealogy journey, and highlighting essential tools for tracing your family tree.



The event is being held on Tuesday March 26th from 3:00 to 4:30 pm at the Brighton District Library, in in room A/B. That’s at 100 Library Drive.