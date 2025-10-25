Fall Friends Of The Brighton Library Book Sale

October 25, 2025

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Looking for your next Fall read or some books to gift during the holidays?



The Friends of the Brighton District Library’s Fall Book Sale returns October 28th - November 2nd.



Thousands of books, DVDs, audiobooks, and CDs will be on sale for all ages and all interests, priced from 50 cents to a dollar.



Members of the Friends of the Brighton District Library will also have first access to the Book Sale on Tuesday, October 28th from 4pm-7pm.



Memberships will be available at the door for those wishing to search the stacks early for first picks of the selection.



The sale is open to the public Wednesday, October 29th and Thursday, October 30th from 10am-7pm; Friday, October 31st from 10am-5pm; Saturday, November 1st ($5 Bag Day) from 10am-5pm; and Sunday, November 2 (Free Day) from 1pm-3pm.



Friends of the Brighton District Library President Marsha Luetjen said “The Book Sale selection is vast and varied, the books are in great condition, and all profits support the library through program sponsorship, equipment upgrades, and other necessary financial needs. Due to the hard work and creativity of our volunteers, Board of Directors, and generous donors, our storage unit has been filled. Thank you all.”



The Friends of the Brighton District Library is a non-profit organization whose purpose is to actively work to further build the Brighton District Library’s funding.



Funds from the non-profit’s memberships, book sales, and special events go toward what makes the Library extra special: programming, equipment, and services for all Brighton community members.



Some past and current achievements include:



● Summer Reading Programs for all ages

● Databases including Mango Languages, Ancestry Library, Creative Bug, and ComicsPlus

● Writer’s Workshops for Teens and Adults

● Books and Materials for the Special Needs Collection

● Summerfest

● Jingle Jubilee Holiday Celebration

● Movie & Music Licenses

● Microfilming of the Livingston Daily





The Fall Book Sale will take place at the Brighton District Library, 100 Library Drive.



For additional information about the sale or the Friends, visit the provided link or contact the Friends of the Library President Marsha Luetjen at mluetjen@comcast.net.