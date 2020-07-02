Brighton Library Entering Next Re-Opening Phase

By Mike Kruzman / news@whmi.com



A local library is set to enter the next phase of their re-opening plan and let patrons back inside the building. The Brighton District Library is moving into their next re-entry phase, GRAB & GO, and allowing the public limited access to the building starting this Monday. In keeping compliant with the governor’s Executive Orders, facemasks will be required of any who enter and provided to anyone in need of one. The number of people in the building at any given time will be limited to 25% of capacity, and staff is asking that patrons come to the library with the least number of people possible. The library is encouraging social distancing measures, and has increased its cleaning protocols, according to a release. People that are sick are asked not to visit.



Guests that do visit are being asked to do so quickly, efficiently, and to spend no more than 30 minutes to find and check out materials, or to get assistance. Certain areas will be still be off-limits, including the Reading Room, Study Rooms, and the Youth Room, which is still undergoing renovations. There will be limited access to the copy machine, but no access to computers. Curbside pickup of materials, increased access to digital services, and virtual programming is continuing for those interested.



These new policies and procedures have been approved by the Library Board, which is continuing to monitor information and guidelines about public libraries from the state as they are released. For a more detailed snap-shot of what services are offered, will be offered, and when, visit their website, www.brightonlibrary.info.