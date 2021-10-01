Brew From Home Series Coming To Brighton District Library

September 28, 2021

By Mike Kruzman / news@whmi.com



A new series at the Brighton District Library will help any Joe Six-Pack become a better brewmaster.



Librarian Neal Parr will be presenting the 3-part Brewing from Home series, in which attendees will learn the basics for brewing different types of adult beverages without breaking the bank.



First up will be lessons on hard cider, Monday, October 4th, from 7 to 8pm. Parr will share insights on which kinds of apples are best while teaching simple, rustic forms and methods of storage and fermentation. November 9th’s session will focus on the basic home brewing methods for fermenting wine. Parr promises tips that will help “wow” and family and impress family and friends at get-togethers over the holidays. The series wraps up on December 13 with a lesson on brewing ale. Attendees will learn about the different types of hops and malts, while getting all they need to know to brew a batch of American Pale Ale.



Registration for each of these events begins two weeks prior to the session, with “hard cider” registration now being open. To sign up, click on the link below.