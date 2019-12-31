Brighton Library Board Looks To Fill Vacancy

December 31, 2019

Candidates are being encouraged to apply for a vacancy on the Brighton District Library Board of Trustees.



Among other duties, the Library Board oversees the hiring and evaluation of the Library Director, approves the Library’s budget and sets library policy. Meetings are scheduled on the first and third Tuesdays of each month, with committee meetings scheduled throughout the year. The new trustee will be appointed to complete the remainder of a 4-year term ending December 31st, 2020.



Those interested should submit a letter of interest and/or resume to Attn: Brighton District Library Board of Trustees, 100 Library Drive, Brighton, MI 48116 or via email to: cindy@brightonlibrary.info by Monday, January 20 at 5pm. For more information about the requirements, duties and responsibilities of a trustee contact Library Director, Cindy Mack at (810) 229-6571, ext. 203. (JM)