New Slate Of Officers For Brighton District Library Board

January 12, 2026

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





The Brighton District Library announced its newly elected slate of officers for the Board of Trustees.



Officers include:

- Caitlyn Perry Dial, President

- Daniel Huth, Vice President

- Lyndsay Wing, Treasurer

- Arla McPeek, Secretary





Dr. Caitlyn Perry Dial is Director of Development at MSU Libraries and formerly the Executive Director of Michigan Women’s Historical Center and Hall of Fame. For over twenty years, Dr. Dial has worked in small museums and organizations across the state of Michigan, working directly with the public as an educator, curator, collections manager, and fundraiser.



Prior to his current role as an Assistant Teacher at Tot Spot Early Childhood Center, Daniel Huth served as a Director of Christian Education, where he developed and implemented educational programs that fostered spiritual growth and community engagement. He later transitioned to part-time work in order to stay home with his children before returning to the field of early childhood education.



Lyndsay Wing has worked in both the K-12 and Higher Education environments, currently at the University of Michigan. In this role at UM, she partners with faculty to design open, online learning experiences.



Before serving on the Library Board, Arla McPeek enjoyed a long career in technology as well as several years as assistant features editor at the Livingston Daily Press & Argus, where books and library activities were always among her favorite things to write about.



The new officers were elected at the Board’s January meeting and will serve one-year terms.



Together with Trustee Patrick McDonald, Trustee James Muzzin, and Trustee Devin Steele they will guide governance, policy development, and strategic planning for the library.



Library Director Cindy Mack said “Our board officers bring a strong mix of leadership, financial expertise, and community engagement. Their guidance is essential as we continue expanding services, ensuring fiscal responsibility, and strengthening access to resources for all residents.”