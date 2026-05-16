"Automotive Stars Of The Silver Screen" At Brighton District Library

May 16, 2026

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





“Automotive Stars of the Silver Screen” is coming to the Brighton District Library.



KITT, the DeLorean, Herbie, and the General Lee. The Library says all of those famous movie and television cars have something in common; they arguably ‘out-starred’ their human counterparts in iconic roles. It says “Not only have the legacies of these vehicles lasted decades, they just look and sound cool!”



The host for the program, Rick Thomas, will be at the Library on Monday, May 18th from 6:30pm-7:30pm to share a nostalgic look at those famous stars of the silver screen and the legacies that they’ve left behind for future generations.



Thomas is described as “a history buff and classic car aficionado”. He served General Motors as a product event planner, writer and producer for over 25 years. Among many exploits, one of the most unique was when he and his team worked with Shanghai GM's Cadillac Division to create one-in-a-lifetime customized tours of Route 66 for wealthy Chinese Cadillac owners, dealers and celebrities.



Registration for the program is ongoing. Call 810-229-6571 or visit the provided link.



An event flyer is attached.