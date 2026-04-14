Brighton District Library Hosts Local Author Signing & Showcase Sunday

April 14, 2026

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





The Brighton District Library is hosting a Local Author Signing & Showcase event this weekend.



The Library says “what better feeling is there when reading an amazing book and later finding out the author was one of your neighbors?”



The Library is bringing local authors and readers together in the interactive program this Sunday from 2 to 4pm. Local authors will have their work on display and available for purchase and signing.



The Library says it strives to help authors make connections with each other as well as with the greater community of Southeast Michigan by hosting the showcase bi-annually.



The library is welcoming ten Michigan authors, including:



Children’s Authors:



● Deborah Daiek - Breathe with Bubbaloon: A Breath Workbook for Kids (children's nonfiction - an interactive workbook designed to teach children different breathing techniques for different emotions)



● Lori Ellis - The Magic of Gypsy (children's fiction - A sweet and uplifting story of resilience, kindness, and friendship)



● Dr. Diane Fleming - Zebra Types Zebra Stripes (children's nonfiction - an engaging nonfiction picture book that introduces young readers to the fascinating world of zebras)



● Soumya Gudiyella - Tiger and Boar in Trouble (children's nonfiction – What happens when a tiger and a boar fall into a village well? It's not a riddle--it's a true story!)



● Kasey Hilton - Carter's Courage (children's nonfiction - This book is great for any child who is having surgery for the first or one hundred and first time, understanding what a friend may be facing, or seeing what surgery is like through the eyes of a child)



● Melanie Wick Singer - Martina's Muy Bad Day (children's fiction - In this heart warming dual-lingual picture book, one girl learns from her grandmother how to turn a muy bad day into a fiesta!)



● Meaghan Sloup - Amazing A (children's nonfiction - Help your early reader master the short and long A sounds with this clever, read aloud book)



Adult Authors:



Poets

● Caitlin Johnson - HELL - a chapbook exploring the underworld, the afterlife, and personal hauntings.



● Isabella Mansfield - Hurt Sounds - in her newest poetry collection, Mansfield has allowed a glimpse into the most precious memories she ever shared with her father: his deathbed.



Non-Fiction

● Elizabeth Rice - No Shy Colleen - A book about Irish immigrant women and/or their daughters who came to the U.S. in the 19th or early 20th centuries, including one true story from each of the fifty states and the District of Columbia.



The Brighton District Library is located at 100 Library Drive. The event is sponsored by the Friends of the Brighton District Library.



An event flyer is attached.