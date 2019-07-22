Storms Result In Sanitary Sewer Overflow In Brighton Lake

July 22, 2019

Severe storms resulted in a sanitary sewer overflow in the City of Brighton.



A severe storm with very high winds and several inches of rain caused a power failure at the City’s South Third Street sanitary sewer liftstation on Friday night. Officials say the power failure resulted in sanitary sewer overflowing from a manhole near Ore Creek on South Third Street. Approximately 10,000 to 15,000 gallons of the spill flowed into the creek and then into Brighton Lake. Initial sample results taken on Saturday showed elevated levels of E. Coli in Brighton Lake. The Livingston County Health Department notified residents to not use the lake for swimming until further notice. A second round of samples will be collected from Brighton Lake this morning and the City says results will be provided to the residents and the public.



Meanwhile, DTE Energy and Consumers Energy crews entered a third straight night of restoration work Sunday and stated that their around the clock efforts were continuing to restore power to the remaining customers affected by the violent, damaging storm system that over two days knocked out power to over 800,000 Michigan homes and businesses. The majority of outages were concentrated in Livingston and Washtenaw Counties. Officials say it's the largest storm to hit the region in years. The two utilities say it could take until Wednesday to restore power for everyone. Facebook photo. (JM)