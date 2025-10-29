New Pedestrian Crosswalk Could Be Installed On Brighton Lake Road

October 29, 2025

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A new crosswalk is expected to be installed in the City of Brighton after some safety concerns were raised by residents.



City Council met Tuesday night and held discussion following recent concerns raised by residents on Brighton Lake Road regarding speeding with lots of young children in the area, and difficulty getting in and out of driveways. Residents said problems have been ongoing for a long time and also noted how close the sidewalk is to the road, saying it only takes one crash for something tragic to happen.



There was Council consensus to proceed with staff obtaining cost estimates for a crosswalk and pedestrian signage to be brought back at a future date. It would likely be installed for the area where the sidewalks sort of come together in a gap on opposite sides of the street by the railroad tracks, but not too close to avoid potential stacking. Signage to help slow traffic and bring attention to the crosswalk would also be put. It would be a regular crosswalk, to be evaluated and see how things go, or if a lighted crosswalk would be better warranted.

A photo of the area in question is provided.



Police Chief Brent Pirochta delivered a detailed report on the issue, as well as general speeding problems occurring throughout the City and changing traffic patterns due to construction.



Specific speeding issues are documented on Rickett Road, Spencer and I-96, Flint Road, N. Second Street, Fairway Trails, Peppergrove, Lee Road, Devonshire, and Challis Road.



In addition to speeding, other documented issues/violations include semi trucks and no left turns on east and west Main Street; no left turns at Target Drive and Challis Road, and bus stops on Grand River.



Pirochta stressed they take traffic concerns seriously, deployed speed trailers throughout the City as requested, and do directed patrols – which included assigning an officer to Brighton Lake Road one hour per shift over the last couple weeks to help slow people down and enforce the speed limit. Two digital speed signs east and west of the railroad tracks were also put up to capture readings, and Pirochta stated the average was 25.5mph.



Residents have acknowledged that the police presence and signs do help and were thankful, but say it’s only for those periods of time and likely don’t change bad behaviors.



Traffic has increased on roads and streets throughout the City, not just Brighton Lake Road.



Pirochta stated that as a community, pedestrians and vehicles need to co-exist and share the road – reminding that pedestrians have to make sure the road is clear before entering the roadway. He said “If you’re on a sidewalk and you push that crosswalk button and you step off that curb without looking, technically you’re at fault because you can’t expect a 3,000-plus pound vehicle to stop on a dime”.



If a crosswalk is ultimately approved, it would likely be installed next spring.