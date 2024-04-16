Brighton Lake Road Closure Next Week

April 16, 2024

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



The City of Brighton issued a press release saying a contractor for ITC Holdings Corporation, a telecommunications company, will be conducting utility pole maintenance and replacement in front of 212 Brighton Lake Road on Wednesday and Thursday, April 24 and 25, 2024.



This will require the closure of Brighton Lake Road between Grand River and Adams Street from 9 am on Wednesday

through 4 pm on Thursday. Residents who live within the closure will be able to access their property at all times;

however, no through traffic will be allowed. Drivers shall follow the posted detour.



See the map for the closure area and detour route.



Please contact us at dps@brightoncity.org or 810.225.8001 with any questions or concerns.