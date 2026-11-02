Brighton Lake Road Closure On Tuesday, November 3rd

November 2, 2026

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A portion of Brighton Lake Road will be closed to traffic on Tuesday.



Brighton Lake Road will be closed between S. Third and Northern Ridge beginning at 7am, with an estimated opening time of 4pm to allow the city’s water division to repair a hydrant.



Residents who live within the closure area will have access to and from their homes but may experience short traffic delays.



Drivers in the area should follow the posted detour.



North/eastbound Brighton Lake Road traffic will detour down Northern Ridge, to Peppergrove, to Fairway Trails to S. Third, and then to Brighton Lake Road.



South/westbound traffic will detour down S. Third Street, to Fairway Trails, to Peppergrove, to Northern Ridge, and to Brighton Lake Road.



The City advises some residents in the area may be without water during all or part of the time. Those residents were to be notified prior so they can plan accordingly.



Contact dps@brightoncity.org or 810.225.8001 with questions or concerns.