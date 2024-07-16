Brighton Lake Road Closure Wednesday

July 16, 2024

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A portion of Brighton Lake Road will be closed Wednesday.



Brighton Lake Road will be closed to thru-traffic between South Third Street and Fairway Trails Drive.



The closure is needed so the City’s water division crew can repair a water main valve. The work is anticipated to begin at 7am and last through the afternoon.



Drivers in the area should follow the posted detour.



North / eastbound Brighton Lake Road traffic will detour down Fairway Trails Drive to S. Third and then to Brighton Lake Road.



South / westbound traffic will detour down S. Third Street, to Fairway Trails Drive then to Brighton Lake Road.