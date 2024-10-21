Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com

City of Brighton is closing Brighton Lake Road for asphalt work between 8am Monday and mid-morning Tuesday.

Eastside residents can access their homes via Fairway Trails.

Westside residents can use Northern Ridge Drive.

Drivers in the area should follow the posted detour:

• North/eastbound Brighton Lake Road traffic will detour down Northern Ridge, to Peppergrove, to Fairway Trails to S. Third, and then to Brighton Lake Road.

• South/westbound traffic will detour down S. Third Street, to Fairway Trails, to Peppergrove, to Northern Ridge to Brighton Lake Road.

For questions, contact us at dps@brightoncity.org or 810-225-8001.