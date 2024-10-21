Brighton Lake Road Closed for Asphalt Work
October 21, 2024
Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com
City of Brighton is closing Brighton Lake Road for asphalt work between 8am Monday and mid-morning Tuesday.
Eastside residents can access their homes via Fairway Trails.
Westside residents can use Northern Ridge Drive.
Drivers in the area should follow the posted detour:
• North/eastbound Brighton Lake Road traffic will detour down Northern Ridge, to Peppergrove, to Fairway Trails to S. Third, and then to Brighton Lake Road.
• South/westbound traffic will detour down S. Third Street, to Fairway Trails, to Peppergrove, to Northern Ridge to Brighton Lake Road.
For questions, contact us at dps@brightoncity.org or 810-225-8001.