Brighton Lake Road Closed for Asphalt Work

October 21, 2024

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



City of Brighton is closing Brighton Lake Road for asphalt work between 8am Monday and mid-morning Tuesday.



Eastside residents can access their homes via Fairway Trails.



Westside residents can use Northern Ridge Drive.



Drivers in the area should follow the posted detour:



• North/eastbound Brighton Lake Road traffic will detour down Northern Ridge, to Peppergrove, to Fairway Trails to S. Third, and then to Brighton Lake Road.



• South/westbound traffic will detour down S. Third Street, to Fairway Trails, to Peppergrove, to Northern Ridge to Brighton Lake Road.



For questions, contact us at dps@brightoncity.org or 810-225-8001.