Brighton Kiwanis Summer Concerts & Car Shows Return Sunday

July 31, 2026

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





The popular Brighton Kiwanis Club Summer Concerts and Car Shows start up this Sunday.



This marks the 48th season of the concert series, which started in 1977. There was only a one-year hiatus for COVID.



The free concerts and car shows will be at a new location this year – the SELCRA Meijer Park, behind the Brighton Meijer store.



Dennis Dimoff is president of the Kiwanis Club Foundation, and chairs the concerts. He told WHMI the first concert is one of everyone’s favorites – Magic Bus – and there’s always lots of people dancing. The band performs Woodstock-era hits.



The Car Show will feature classic and sports cars among others, and will be staged next to the concert area on a grass sports field with easy in and out.



Dimoff said they’ve been doing the car shows for the past 25 to 26 years as part of the summer concert series. He noted there’s more parking than at the previous site of Brighton High School signage will be posted for parking for the general public, and those looking to take part in the car show. There is a different lot for classic cars and show vehicles.



Dimoff noted there is registration or fees required, people can just show up and enjoy the concerts and the cars, and come and go as they please.



The car show starts at 5:30, and concerts start at 6:30pm. People should bring blankets and chairs. Dimoff said it’s a family event, everything is free, and they’re excited to celebrate their 48th year of concerts and giving back to the community.



There will be food trucks on site featuring barbecue, donuts and hot dogs, along with Hungry Howie’s. Dimoff said the Kiwanis Club is also excited to showcase its new trailer and will be selling popcorn, cold drinks and water, and ice cream.



There will be a total of four concerts in August. In addition to Magic Bus - other featured performers include Billy Mack and the Juke Joint Johnnies, The Persuasion Band, and Allentown.



More information is available in the provided links, and the event section of our website.