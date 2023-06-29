Kiwanis Concerts & Classic Car Shows Return to Brighton

June 29, 2023

Tom Tolen / news@whmi.com





Following concerns that a popular aspect of the summer season in Brighton would be a no-go this year, arrangements have been completed to hold the Brighton Kiwanis Concerts and Classic Car Show at Brighton High School.



It will be the 46th annual concert season, with the Brighton Kiwanis Sunday concerts being among the oldest such events in Southeast Michigan.



It would have been impossible to hold the concerts at the AMP and Mill Pond Park in downtown Brighton, as in the past, due to the Streetscape project, with the area torn up for reconstruction. So Kiwanis past president Dennis Dimoff researched several alternate locations in which to hold the concerts so that the shows could still be held this year. After much searching, he has received permission from the Brighton Area Schools to hold the events at the high school, next to the football stadium.



Dimoff tells WHMI, in his words, that the sponsors “are excited to get it going again.” Due to the change in venue, the shows will have a slightly different starting time this year. Dimoff says the Classic Car Show - which in past years had showcased classic and antique cars lining West Main Street - will start at 5:30 p.m. and the live concerts will start at 6:30 p.m. — a half-hour later than last year.



The musical groups performing will ring familiar, with some of the same popular groups that have performed in past years, along with a few new names. The headliners include an annual favorite, Steve King and the Dittlies, opening up six-concert series on July 23rd Then the Toppermost Beatles tribute band will play on July 30th; Fast Eddie is scheduled on Aug. 6th; Billy Mack and the Juke Joint Johnnies will perform on Aug. 13th; Local Heroes will be in town on Aug. 20th and Power Play Detroit will wind down the concert season on Aug. 27th.



Also this year, local businessman John Conely will make his military-style Humvee available to transport people from downtown restaurants to the concerts and back.



The concerts and car show will be free and open to the public, although Dimoff says the Kiwanis Club would appreciate it if those who attend patronize the many sponsors who make the occasions possible.