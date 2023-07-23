Brighton Kiwanis Concert and Classic Car Show Season Starts Today

July 23, 2023

Tom Tolen / news@whmi.com



The Brighton Kiwanis Club’s annual concert and car show season, which was in danger of being a no-show this year due to construction downtown, will be back today (Sunday).



Thanks to the diligent efforts of Kiwanis Club past president Dennis Dimoff and others, the concert and car show season has been saved and the 46th annual concert season will take place. However, due to the huge streetscape project, the venue has been changed for this year. The concerts will take place at Brighton High School, next to the football stadium on the west side of the high school complex.



Steve King and the Dittlies - an annual crowd favorite - will be the headliners for the first concert of the season. Dimoff reminds concert-goers that the shows this year will start a half-hour later than previously, at 6:30 pm, while the Classic Car Show will start at 5:30 pm.



After this evening’s concert, the Toppermost Beatles Tribute Band will perform on July 30. The remainder of the six-concert series includes Fast Eddie on Aug. 6, Billy Mack and the Juke Joint Johnnies on Aug. 13, Local Heroes on Aug. 20 and Power Play Detroit concluding the season on Aug. 27.



Also this year, local businessman John Conely will make his military-style Humvee available to transport people from downtown restaurants to the concerts and back.