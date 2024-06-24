Kiwanis Club Concerts and Classic Car Shows Return to Brighton

June 24, 2024

Tom Tolen / news@whmi.com



The 2024 Brighton Kiwanis Club Concert and Car Show schedule has been announced, and it looks like a great lineup of some fan favorites from years past will be returning, along with a few new groups. The new presenting sponsor of the shows is W4 Signs of Brighton.



This will be the 47th year that the Brighton Kiwanis Club has held the concerts, and marks a particularly significant milestone for the Brighton Kiwanis. The club is celebrating its 75th anniversary this year, having been founded in 1949. Club president this year is Mark Shay, who owns a business which, appropriately, restores classic cars.



The season starts on July 14th with Billy Mack and the Juke Joint Johnnies, followed by Global Village on July 21st. On the 28th Infinity and Beyond - a Journey tribute band — comes to town. Then on August 4th Magic Bus returns to Brighton, followed by the Persuasion Band on Aug. 11th.



On August 18th the popular Leaky Tiki’s Band Tribute to Jimmy Buffet with Soul Men’s Blue Brothers Tribute will perform. The season will conclude on August 25th with perennial favorite Steve King and the Dittlies. The concerts all begin at 6:30 pm.



According to Treasurer Dennis Dimoff, the Kiwanis Car Show will take place starting July 14th an hour before the concerts, beginning at 5:30 pm at Brighton High School. Dimoff emphasizes that not only classic and antique cars but classic motorcycles (Think Indian, Triumph, Harley, etc.) and pickup trucks of all makes and models will be welcome. And there is no entry fee or registration fee for the car show.



Dimoff says the reason why the concerts and car shows will be at the high school again is because there is plenty of nearby parking; in addition, the classic car parking can handle 200 classic and antique cars. All parking at the high school is free and there are public restrooms available.



In response to moving the entertainment away from restaurants and other downtown spots, Dimoff says people can dine either before or after the concerts, as downtown is mere blocks away from the high school. However, there will be plenty of food available on site. Tony’s Dogs will be available, along with Hungry Howie’s Pizza, hot mini donuts and pop.



While the concerts and car shows are free, donations are welcome and accepted at the Kiwanis popcorn trailer. Credit cards are also accepted. The Kiwanis Club meets on the first and third Thursday at the Fave Coffee Shop in the Well Church, 2376 Genoa Business Park Drive in Genoa Township, at 7:30 am.



Photos:

Middle photo: Leaky Tiki’s Band Tribute to Jimmy Buffet with Soul Men’s Blue Brothers Tribute



Bottom photo: Steve King & the Dittlies