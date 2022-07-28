Brighton Classic Cars on Main St. Show to Return

July 28, 2022

By Tom Tolen / news@whmi.com





As a result of a plan developed jointly by the Brighton Kiwanis Club, the city of Brighton and its police and fire departments, the Kiwanis Classic Cars show will be returning to downtown Brighton this weekend.



The show was canceled earlier this month due to numerous violations of the rules by entrants and the lack of volunteers.



According to Kiwanis spokesman Dennis Dimoff, the show, to be back on July 31st, will be limited to the first 80 cars. Drivers will be given wrist bands and lined up at the BECC building parking lot to be escorted to the closed area of Main between West and First streets. Dimoff says if this weekend’s show goes smoothly, they will be able to expand the show from West-St. Paul streets to Grand River by another 30 cars. The use of the BECC parking lot has been approved by Brighton Area Schools Superintendent Matthew Outlaw.



One of the key factors in getting the event back is the need for 12 volunteers who are available from 4:30-8:15 p.m. each week. Dimoff asks that volunteers submit their names and phone numbers to classiccarsonmain@gmail.com to sign up.



Some of the guidelines to continue the show include:



- Requiring al cars to register (which includes guidelines to park on Main St.). The registration must be signed by the car owner and kept on file by the Kiwanis Club.



- All cars must go to the BECC building parking lot, located on East Main, just past Church St.



- Main St. will be closed from West St. to First St. for car parking at 5 p.m.



- Cars will enter the closed area of Main St. between 5 and 5:45 p.m. or until Main St. is filled, and volunteers will direct the parking.



- Cars on Main St. will be required to stay on site until 8 p.m., and no car starts or engine burnouts will be permitted. The exiting pattern will be cars east of Ciao Amici leaving via West St. If owners of cars parked along Main St. don’t follow the rules, photos will be taken of their license plates and they will be sent an e-mail advising them they cannot participate in future shows.



- Vehicles not parked on Main St. will be required to park in legal spots, which will be enforced by local authorities.