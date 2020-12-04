Brighton Kiwanis Club Celebrates 60 Years Of Holiday Bell Ringing

December 4, 2020

By Mike Kruzman / news@whmi.com



Saturday marks a landmark day for a local organization that works to meets the needs of children across the community.



For 60 years the Brighton Kiwanis Club has rang the bell for the Salvation Army outside participating establishments each holiday season. Kiwanians began this tradition on the first Saturday of December in 1951, and have continued it to this day.



April Dertian, Development Director for the Salvation Army of Livingston County, notes that Kiwanis Club members have volunteered over 1,000 hours of bell ringing and have raised more than $75,000 on their day. It’s not uncommon for the Kiwanis Club Red Kettle to be the kettle that receives the most donations.



Dennis Dimoff reflected on the Brighton Kiwanis Club’s 6 decades of bell ringing in a release- remembering weather ranging from in between zero and 55 degrees, to days where 7 inches of snow fell on them.



This year, the Brighton Kiwanis with the Brighton Aktion Club and the Hilton Cub Scouts will be ringing from 10am to 8pm outside of JC Penney’s in the Green Oak Village Place shopping center. The Brighton Aktion Club is a Kiwanis service club for disabled adults.