Jogger In Serious Condition After Being Struck By Pickup Truck

June 22, 2020

A pedestrian is in serious condition after being hit by a pickup truck while crossing Grand River in Brighton, earlier today.



Brighton Area Fire Authority Chief Mike O’Brian said a female jogger was hit by a pickup truck in an accident that closed part of Grand River at Church Street for part of this morning and early afternoon. Brighton Police Chief Rob Bradford said a Ford F150 was turning left from S Church St. heading West on E Grand River Ave when she struck a female that was in the crosswalk and had the right-of-way. The pedestrian was transported to University of Michigan Hospital with serious, but not life threatening injuries. The driver of the F150 was cited at the scene.