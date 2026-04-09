Brighton Jet’s Pizza Celebrates 25th Anniversary with Customer Appreciation Day

April 9, 2026

Miranda Richardson / news@whmi.com



A major milestone for Jet’s Pizza in Brighton after serving the community over the last 25 years.



Christian Schashei, General Manager for Jet's Pizza in Brighton, says the location is celebrating with a customer appreciation day on Saturday. Schashei says the special deal is a $4.44 four corner pizza limited to one pizza per person. He also says this is their most popular pizza and that the deal is offered to pick up customers only.



Schashei has worked at the location on West Grand River for more than 12 years. He says there will be prizes, giveaways, and coupons given out as well for customers to use in the coming weeks.



Rocket Man, the Jet’s Pizza Man, will also be making a special appearance to celebrate the big anniversary. A link to the Jet's Pizza website is posted below.