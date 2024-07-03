Brighton Independence Day Parade & Celebration

July 3, 2024

A number of activities are set as part of this year’s Independence Day Celebration in downtown Brighton.



The parade is put on by the Livingston Sunrise Rotary and steps off at Church and Main Streets at 10am sharp on Thursday, July 4th. The parade will continue down Main Street ending at Brighton High School at Seventh Street. It will feature community floats, groups, and the Shriners among others.



A variety of activities are scheduled both before and after the parade:



-A 5k or 10k run on with the Running Lab Hungry Duck Run starts at 7am, with on-site registration available.



-The Brighton Lions are hosting a pancake breakfast downtown from 7-11am.



-Kids games between 8:30 and 9:30am on Main Street by the Mill Pond.



-Duckling dash (kids run) at 9:30am on Main Street by St. Paul Street.



-Community picture at 9:45am at Main and St. Paul Streets



-The Brighton Area Fire Authority will “make it rain” on Main Street after the parade with its ladder truck. Kids are encouraged to bring their bathing suits.



WHMI’s Mike Scott and Dan Martin will also be out broadcasting live from the festivities.