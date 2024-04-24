Brighton HS Moves Up to 38 on List of Michigan's Top High Schools

April 24, 2024

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



Brighton High School is the lone Livingston County representative on the top 50 high schools in Michigan, according to latest U.S. News & World Report rankings.



Brighton moved up ten spots this year to number 38.



Rankings are based on several weighted factors, including college readiness (30%), college curriculum breadth (10%), state assessment proficiency (20%), state assessment performance (20%), underserved student performance (10%) and graduation rate (10%). The data used is from the 2021-22 school year.



Several other high schools in the WHMI listening area also cracked Michigan's top 50 -- including Novi (17), Dexter (21), Chelsea (32), Washtenaw International (4), Ann Arbor's Skyline (10), Pioneer (16), Community (37) and Huron (45) high schools.



Ingham County's Okemos High School (28) also made the list.



Bloomfield Hills' International Academy took the top spot in Michigan, number 8 in the nation.



Arizona's BASIS Peoria ranked number one overall in the U.S.



