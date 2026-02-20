Brighton HS Automotive Students Earn Trip to SkillsUSA State Competition

February 20, 2026

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



Two of Brighton High School's automotive students are heading to the state SkillsUSA competition in Grand Rapids this spring. Joe Mertes and Lowen Bott were among 10 BHS students who recently competed in the Regional Automotive Electrical Competition at Washtenaw Community College, as part of Career and Technical Education Month.



“They competed in three different areas,” said Rob Delaney, BHS Automotive Technology Instructor. “One competition was the maintenance and light repair technician competition. The other competition was the master tech competition. And then we had two students competing in the electrical technician competition.”



Mertes placed second overall in the electrical portion, while Blake Kiilunen was fourth. Bott placed third in the master technician course. Another BHS student was fifth overall.



The state SkillsUSA is April 17-19.



The group meanwhile, also is preparing its second annual Motorsports Car Show fundraiser in May.



“The Mitch Wright Memorial Scholarship is going to fund BHS automotive students either in post-secondary education, technical discipline like Lawrence Tech or if they decide to go to Washtenaw Community College and continue on with automotive technology. Something with a technical discipline. Lawrence Tech for engineering. Ferris State or whatever,” Delaney said.



“Occasionally, we’ve got some kids that decide to go right into the industry. We’re going to consider giving that student money for tools to get themselves started.”



The scholarship honors former student Mitchell Wright who was killed in a motorcycle crash.



The May 16 car show fundraiser coincides with Brighton High School's Senior Survivor Week.



Photos courtesy of Rob Delaney.