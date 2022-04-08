Brighton Twp House Fire

April 8, 2022

Ken Rogulski / krogulski@whmi.com



A fast-moving house fire in Brighton Township was brought under control with the help of three area fire departments. Greg Mowbray, Chief of Training at the Brighton Area Fire Department was first on the scene. Crews aggressively fought the flames and most of the family's personal belongings and furniture were saved. However, four dogs were killed, six others saved and three of four cats were accounted for. Mutual aid was provided by Brighton, Green Oak and the Highland fire departments. Officials say they cannot pinpoint what caused the blaze but it definitely was not arson.