Police Work To Identify Vehicle Involved In Hit & Run

January 31, 2019

Police are working to identify a vehicle wanted in connection with a hit and run.



Brighton Police Chief Rob Bradford tells WHMI they are looking for a suspect in a hit and run that struck a decorative light pole on First Street. The incident occurred around 11:36am on Sunday.



Anyone with information or who recognizes the suspect or vehicle is asked to contact the Brighton Police Department at 810-227-2700. (JM)