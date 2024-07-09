Victorian Silhouettes Back In Downtown Brighton

July 9, 2024

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





As part of a volunteer project for citizens and visitors since 2017, the Brighton Area Historical Society has placed 15 life-size silhouettes of historically prominent Brighton citizens.



They’re placed around the Mill Pond area of downtown Brighton. Each silhouette has a biography board that tells some of the history of Brighton or the notable person pictured.



The Society received City approval to install the silhouettes. Volunteers of the BAHS maintain and install the silhouettes each year.



The Brighton Art Guild assisted with the project as they completed all of the artwork, which was transferred to a vinyl skin placed onto a frame by W-4 Graphics.



The silhouettes are available from June to September.



Maps are available at the CoBACH Center that show the locations of each silhouette, along with coloring packets for young children to enjoy.