Local Performer Brings Mark Twain To Life

January 15, 2026

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Literature and history buffs can catch a glimpse into the life and times of an important historical figure at an upcoming event that also aims to help bring people to downtown Brighton during the quiet winter months.



The Brighton Area Historical Society presents “Mark Twain Live” at 6pm on Saturday, February 7th and 2pm on Sunday, February 8th. Both performances take place at the CoBACH Center in downtown Brighton next to the Millpond.



Brighton’s own Pat Tucker will be dressed as Mark Twain and will tell stories in character.



Twain was a humorist writer and essayist called by William Faulkner “the father of American literature.”



For those around downtown in Brighton having dinner or just walking around, the Brighton Area Historical Society invites everyone to “join us for this enjoyable presentation”.



Tickets can be purchased at the door for $10 or online via the provided link.



In the event of any inclement weather, the event will be rescheduled for February 14th and 15th at the same times.