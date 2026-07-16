Brighton Area Historical Society Hosting "Kids Day Celebration" Saturday

July 16, 2026

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





The Brighton Area Historical Society is hosting a “Kids Day Celebration” this weekend.



The program will be from 2 to 5pm Saturday at the CoBACH Center (Old Town Hall) located at 202 West Main Street in downtown Brighton next to the Millpond.



The program will have characters like Abe Lincoln, an 1812 Soldier, Martha Washington, and Uncle Sam among others.



There will also be a coloring book depicting the Nation’s 250th Anniversary, games and treats.



The event is completely free and open to children of all ages.



Officials say “while at CoBACH, enjoy the society’s display featuring a history of our flag along with the signing of the Declaration of Independence and other interesting artifacts”.



More information in the provided link.