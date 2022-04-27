Brighton Area Historical Society to Hold Vintage Jewelry Sale

April 27, 2022

By Tom Tolen / news@whmi.com



Starting this weekend, the CoBACH Center in Brighton will be the place to go for those who would like to obtain quality used jewelry at a reasonable price.



It will be the first antique jewelry sale in three years sponsored by the Brighton Area Historical Society. The Vintage Jewelry Sale was cancelled in 2020 and 2021 because of the COVID pandemic. The event is the largest fundraiser of the year for the historical society, which is a 501 (c) (3) non-profit organization.



According to society President Jim Vichich, the sale will be an opportunity for the public to purchase vintage jewelry for their spouse, mother or “significant other” for Mother’s Day, the prom or graduation. Vichich says this year’s sale will include many recently-donated jewelry pieces, and all are uniquely packaged.



The funds raised will be used for the restoration of the Old Village Cemetery, activities and events at the historic Lyon Schoolhouse and historical programs and preservation projects.



Among other historical society events taking place in the next month are the annual Spring Cleanup at the Old Village Cemetery on West Main St. on Saturday, May 7th, from 9 a.m. to noon, and the membership dinner on May 14th at 5:30 p.m. at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church on the Mill Pond. The guest speaker will be Bob Myers, a noted historian with the Historical Society of Michigan. Tickets are $15 and ticket information can be obtained by calling 517-304-5044.



The CoBACH Center is located in the historic Old Village Hall at 202 West Main. The sale will take place from this Saturday (April 29th) through the following Saturday, May 7th. Hours will be from 5-8 p.m. Monday through Friday and 1-8 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.