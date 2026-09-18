Brighton Area Historical Society To Honor Bonnie Armstrong Corrigan Sunday

September 18, 2026

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





The Brighton Area Historical Society will honor Bonnie Armstrong Corrigan this weekend with a special event.



It takes place this Sunday from 1 to 3pm at Lyon School - the historic one-room schoolhouse located at 11455 Buno Road in Brighton Township.



The public is warmly invited to attend the special gathering, which will celebrate both Bonnie’s personal connection to the school and the Corrigan family’s meaningful support of local history.



A release states:

“For generations, Lyon School has stood as a reminder of a time when neighborhood children learned together in a single classroom, surrounded by farmland, family names, and familiar faces. Bonnie attended Lyon School as a child, along with her brother, Bill, and her best friend, Norma Jean Pless. Their memories are part of the living story of the schoolhouse, helping connect today’s community with the students and families who once filled its desks.



The Corrigan family has also played an important role in helping the Brighton Area Historical Society reach its fundraising goal to replace the fence at Lyon School. That contribution supports more than a building project. It helps preserve a treasured landmark, protects the school grounds, and strengthens the society’s ability to welcome visitors, students, and history lovers for years to come.



Honoring Bonnie Armstrong Corrigan is a way to recognize the people whose lives are woven into Brighton’s history. It is also an opportunity to thank the Corrigan family for helping ensure that Lyon School remains a place where stories can be shared, lessons can be remembered, and community pride can continue to grow”.



Everyone is welcome to attend this Sunday’s program and join the Brighton Area Historical Society in celebrating Bonnie, the Corrigan family, and the ongoing preservation of Lyon School.



BAHS President Nancy Fredenburg told WHMI they miss Bonnie dearly and are excited to honor her this weekend at the schoolhouse. She described it as a functioning one-room schoolhouse, saying the outside is all original but the inside has been redone.



Fredenburg noted for Sunday, there will be a dedication program at 1:30pm, when they’ll unveil a plaque and share some stories about Bonnie. She added the event runs until 3pm though, so that people can enjoy the community, and have time to view the property and school.



In addition to Bonnie’s event, Fredenburg said they have a couple of projects they’re also super excited to show off.



Fredenburg said they were the benefactor of another excellent Eagle Scout Project that was completed a couple weeks ago. BHS senior scout Matthew Nicholson raised funds and constructed a circular-style bench that wraps around an evergreen tree on the property.



Fredenburg said they also now have an original one-room schoolhouse bell that was in the community from 1920 that is back on their property and they just got that installed on Tuesday. That was donated to them by the family that purchased the Holden School, a one-room schoolhouse out on Maltby Road near Costco.



Meanwhile, Fredenburg also highlighted their next event for the community. It takes place on Thursday, October 1st at 6pm at St. Paul’s Church located at 200 W St Paul Street - lower level.



Featured speakers will be Gail Offen and John Milan - authors of “Images of America, Grand River Ave. From Detroit to Lake Michigan”. The event is free to the public and is in conjunction with the Society’s Historical display of Grand River Trail - Detroit to Lansing currently on display at the CoBach Center at 202 W. Main Street in Brighton.



More information is available in the provided links.