Christmas The Old-Fashioned Way At Lyon One-Room Schoolhouse

December 10, 2025

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Community members have an opportunity to celebrate Christmas the old-fashioned way this weekend.



The Brighton Area Historical Society invites people to drop by for a visit with Santa and Mrs. Claus at the Lyon One-Room Schoolhouse this Sunday, December 14th from 1 to 4pm.



The school is located on 11455 Buno Road in Brighton Township. The schoolhouse was built in 1885 and is maintained by the Historical Society.



For Sunday’s occasion, “the schoolroom will be transformed to a delightful setting, having a live tree with decorations from the turn of the 20th century until about the 1950’s. Under the tree will be toys kids would have gotten as gifts from that era like dolls, hoops, books, etc. Bring your camera so you can take your photos with Santa and Mrs. Claus then the kids can head into the archival room where they can make and take an ornament that they design. There will be cookies, beverages and candy canes for all”.



The event is free and open to all.



Organizers say “If you want to take a bit of commercialization out of the holidays, please plan a visit to the Lyon Schoolhouse. You will not be disappointed and you may start a family tradition as this event is held yearly, sponsored by the Brighton Area Historical Society”.