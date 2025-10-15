Brighton High School Senior To Release Debut EP

October 15, 2025

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Brighton High School Senior Violet Von announced the release of her debut EP of original music, “Half Hidden from the Eye”.



It will be available on all streaming platforms beginning Friday, October 24th at midnight.



The six-song collection showcases “Violet’s distinctive voice, heartfelt songwriting, and genre-blending sound”.



Three songs off the album have been released as singles and are available for streaming on all platforms. Links are provided.



Von will perform the songs from the EP at a record release party at Label Kitchen + Bar at 125 E. Grand River in Brighton on December 7th at 6pm.



A release states the following:



“Violet has been an active member of the Brighton Area Schools choir program from a young age, most recently serving as section leader in Mr. Phil Johnson’s choir and as music leader of the a cappella group Chicapella. She has taken private vocal lessons with Sally Mikat at Mikat Music Studios since her freshman year; held onstage roles in numerous BHS plays and musicals; and received awards and recognition at NATS (National Association of Teachers of Singing) and State Solo and Ensemble competitions. Violet began writing her own music at a young age. She continues to hone her craft by performing at open mic nights, charity events, and art galleries, accompanied by fellow BHS student Mason Gay on guitar”.



A listed fun fact - Violet and Mason grew up across the street from one another and the songs on the EP trace their relationship from infatuation to heartbreak and first love.



The release goes on to state: “Drawing inspiration from artists such as Billie Eilish, Lizzy McAlpine, Conan Gray, and Laufey, Violet crafts songs that resonate with genuine emotion. Her unique sound fuses classical vocal training with modern pop sensibilities, while her gift for improvisation on the keyboard and her introspective lyrics reflect a maturity beyond her 17 years. Outside of her music, Violet embraces creativity in many forms—including fashion styling, video production, and visual art—and hopes her work inspires others to explore their passions and express themselves fearlessly”.



Half Hidden from the Eye was recorded at The Tempermill in Ferndale, and produced by Erik Maluchnik and mastered by David Feeny. Violet collaborates with her brother, student Emmy-award nominated filmmaker Verick Von Buskirk, on all of her photo shoots and videos.



Half Hidden from the Eye Track List:

1. Small Town Fever

2. One Wrong Move

3. Infatuation

4. Trying

5. Masquerade

6. Half Hidden from the Eye