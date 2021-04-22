Outdoor Charity Concert Friday For BHS Senior Survivor

By Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Two Brighton High School seniors have organized an outdoor charity concert in downtown Brighton.



The concert will take place at 6pm this Friday at the Mill Pond Amphitheater and feature the Brighton High School Acapella singing groups, student jazz bands, and other musical acts.



The event is being organized by Megan Foster and Olivia Gregg, two seniors who are part of the high school’s annual Senior Survivor event. During Senior Survivor Week, teams of students spend a week at the high school and raise money for local charities. Last year’s event had to be canceled due to COVID-19. Organizers say this year, Brighton High School is moving forward with the week-long event but with careful protocols in place.



The cost to reserve a seat for Friday’s concert is $7. All proceeds go to support the I Will Right Now Foundation and Fund a Life. To reserve a seat for the concert, e-mail Megan Foster: fosterme21@gmail.com.



An event flyer is attached.